Belgium welcomes negotiations between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium has welcomed the recent negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty.

“Belgium welcomes the new round of negotiations between Armenia & Azerbaijan on 10 & 11 May, the recent agreement on the use of the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration as the basis for border delimitation, as well as their efforts to continue discussions with a view to a peace agreement,” the Ministry said in a statement on X social platform.

The negotiations took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 10-11 between Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

The ministers welcomed the progress on the issue of border delimitation and the agreements reached in this direction.

The ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the draft bilateral agreement “On the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

The parties agreed to continue negotiations on unresolved issues where differences still exist.