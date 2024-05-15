OSCE Chair-in-Office considers border demarcation agreement between Yerevan and Baku a “step in the right direction"

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The recent agreement on border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a “step in the right direction,” according to Ian Borg, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta.

Borg stated this after a meeting with Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

“Recently announced border demarcation agreement with Armenia is a step in the right direction. Encouraged the two countries to maintain momentum in peace discussions, for the benefit of the people,” OSCE Chair-in-Office wrote on X.

This morning in Azerbaijan I met @presidentaz to exchange views on @OSCE efforts in the South Caucasus region.



He added that he met Aliyev in Baku to exchange views on OSCE efforts in the South Caucasus region.

Borg also said that he discussed Malta’s commitment, as OSCE Chairpersonship, to strengthen the organization’s resilience, and explored areas of collaboration in the run up to COP29 (climate Conference of the Parties) in Baku.