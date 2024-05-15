Ucom's general director participates in high-tech development panel discussion

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom, participated in a panel discussion titled "The Role of International Corporations and Investors as Catalysts for Development of High-Tech Ecosystem."

The event was organized by the European Business Association in Armenia under the auspices of the Ministry of High-tech Industry of Armenia.

"We are privileged to have with us today an array of experts from different international and local organizations. Your work, experience and efforts to develop business environment in Armenia are invaluable. Whether you are an investor, a policy maker, or a leader in technology, your contribution today is crucial. Together, let us inspire and be inspired as we work towards a more integrated and innovative tomorrow,” said Diana Sarumova, Executive Director of European Business Association in Armenia during her opening speech.

During the panel discussion, Mr. Yirikian spoke about digital transformation and the critical components that need to be in place for a public-private partnership to effectively drive technological advancements within the telecom industry․

“Digital transformation is a necessity today; digital solutions can multiply the speed and efficiency of any process. Such a change is great for everyone: the state, society, business․ But the main problem in this area is not just digital solutions. Competent communication is much more important, so that all involved parties realize the opportunities and importance of digital solutions. Only then we will be able to achieve significant results,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

It should be mentioned that the European Business Association in Armenia aims to support the European business community in Armenia, facilitate its integration, promote cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, as well as develop the business environment, encourage foreign investments, and improve the relevant legal framework.

The event featured welcoming remarks from the Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan; Head of the EU Delegation, Vassilis Maragos; Greek Ambassador, Christos Sophianopoulos; and Head of the Digital Hub of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Jacek Kubas.