The war in our region was a preface to further developments - Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. According to the conviction of Armenian Prime Nikol Pashinyan, the war in the South Caucasus was a preface to further developments, and world order is collapsing now,

Prime Minister announced it during the discussion on "From the Frontline: Armenia’s Defense of Democracy," held within the framework of the Democracy Summit in Copenhagen, responding to a question about the challenging security situation surrounding Armenia.

The Prime Minister emphasized that democracy did not emerge in Armenia simply due to circumstances.

"I think that it fully coincides with the way of thinking of our people and it is a strategy for our government. That is our political belief. It is also our political identity because the members of our political team fought most of their lives for the establishment of democracy, rule of law, and freedom of speech in our country. And now we have the opportunity to invest all those values in our country.

But, of course, the security situation was complicated and is even more complicated now, not only because of our regional situation but also because of the global situation. Because obviously the world order is collapsing now. The war that took place in our region was a preface to further developments," stated Pashinyan.