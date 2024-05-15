"The Armenian Prime Minister's Cup" to be held for the third time

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. In order to popularize running and healthy lifestyle among schoolchildren, as well as promoting physical education and sports, the third edition of "The Armenian Prime Minister's Cup" team steeplechase tournament for schoolchildren will take place on May 17-18. The event will be hosted in the vicinity of Dilijan's Parz Lake.

The final round will feature the top school teams from across the republic, selected as winners in regional and community rounds. A total of 11 teams, each comprising 7 students (5 boys and 2 girls), will compete in the tournament. The race will cover a distance of 5000 meters, announced Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

More than 2,400 students from 362 public educational institutions of Armenia participated in the regional rounds of the tournament. Last year, 1984 students from 251 schools participated in the tournament.

The school teams and participants who won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in the final stage will be awarded with appropriate certificates, trophies, medals and cash prizes from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

In particular, the top-ranking school will receive 4 million AMD, the second-place school will receive 2.5 million AMD, and the third-place school will receive 1.5 million AMD. Furthermore, the physical education teacher of the first-place team will receive 700 thousand AMD, and each of the 7 students included in the team will receive 150 thousand AMD each.

500,000 AMD for the teacher, 100,000 AMD for the students and 300,000 AMD for the teacher and 75,000 AMD for the students (taxes, duties and mandatory fees are not included) are set for the second and third places respectively.