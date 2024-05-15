Armenian PM, Danish Parliament Speaker discuss cooperation across various fields

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Before the end of his working visit to the Kingdom of Denmark, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Danish Parliament Speaker Soren Gade.

According to the readout issued by the PM’s office, the parties discussed issues pertaining to the cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Denmark, as well as cooperation across various fields. The parties expressed hope that the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Denmark will give a new impetus to the development and expansion of multi-sectoral relations between the two countries. In this context, they underscored the organization of high-level mutual visits.

The PM Pashinyan and Speaker of the Danish parliament exchanged thoughts on the developments taking place in the South Caucasus region, discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, as well as Armenia's "Crossroads of Peace" project. It is noted that during the meeting, issues related to the further development of Armenia-European Union cooperation were also discussed.