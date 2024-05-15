Some Russian border guards to stay in Armenia — Bortnikov

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia will continue to deploy some of its border guards in Armenia, said Alexander Bortnikov, a nominee for the post of Russian Federal Security Service director, reports Tass.

"We will maintain our presence in Armenia, represented by border guards," he told the Federation Council.

Bortnikov said Russian border guards will protect Armenia's border with Turkey and Iran.

According to Tass, he said Yerevan had asked to withdraw temporary operational groups of Russian border guards from the separation line, and such a decision has been made. Also, at the request of Armenia, the border checkpoint at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport will be closed.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed during talks to end the presence of Russian border guards in some regions of Armenia.