Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   15 May 2024

US ban on Russian-enriched uranium imports begins Aug. 11

US ban on Russian-enriched uranium imports begins Aug. 11

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. A U.S. ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia will take effect on Aug. 11, the Department of Energy said on Tuesday.

The ban, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday, allows waivers in case nuclear power plants have supply issues. The waivers will end on or before Jan. 1, 2028.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am