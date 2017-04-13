Azerbaijan plans large-scale military exercises

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan plans a large-scale military exercise with the participation of 30 thousand servicemen, “Armenpress” reports the press service of MoD Azerbaijan told Interfax.az.

The exercise will kick off on April 16. Nearly 30 thousand servicemen, over 250 tanks and armored vehicles, nearly 200 missile systems and 25 fighter jets will participate in the exercise.