Economist sees positive signals for development and boosting of Armenia's economy

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The reduction of tariffs for ferry and railway cargo transportations from Armenia to Russia will have a direct affect on activation of Armenia’s economy since the country has always dealt with high tariffs for railway and ferry cargo transportations in the conditions of blockade by two neighbors since independence, economist Tatul Manaseryan told Armenpress.

“We didn’t have a big choice on entering big markets. Iran and Georgia are the countries connecting Armenia with the foreign market. In this sense, of course, Georgia is more important for us. Thus, the reduction of tariffs of ferry and railway cargo transportations to Russia has significant important for us in a sense that the Russian market is among the main consumers of Armenian products”, he said.

The economist stated that in recent years the economic crisis in Russia significantly affected the purchasing power of the Russian people, and the Armenian products were not affordable for Russians due to the high cargo transportation tariffs. “In this sense it is also very important that the reduction of tariffs takes place in line with the decline of purchasing power level in Russia. This will make Armenian products cheaper for the Russian consumers”, the economist said.

He also commented on Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan’s announcement according to which the Government expects higher economic growth than the 3.2% set under the state budget. “I completely agree with Vardan Aramyan, who, as a professional specialist, made a prediction which ensured an internal bar. But I am convinced, that in case of right management of human, mineral, financial and other resources in Armenia, if not this year, next year it will be possible to create good grounds for double-digit economic growth”, Tatul Manaseryan said.

He also attached importance to the establishment of “Investors’ Club of Armenia” by the initiative of businessman Samvel Karapetyan in terms of boosting the economy, as well as the Club’s readiness to make 300 million USD investments in various sectors of Armenia’s economy in 2017. The economist said Armenia’s economy is ready to accept 10-15 billion USD investments, but he also urged the Government to pay more attention to boosting domestic investments since in case of absence of domestic investments, a question comes why foreign investors must be interested in making investments in Armenia?. According to the economist, the boosting of foreign direct investments and domestic investments must be done hand in hand and must move forward.