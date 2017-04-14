Ex US Ambassador to UN Samantha Power joins ‘The Promise’ promotion

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Samantha Power, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, has joined the #keepthepromise promotion campaign of the Armenian Genocide movie ‘The Promise’.

“My name is Samantha power, and I vow to keep the promise to be an upstander for human rights”, she said in a video in Twitter.

World famous celebrities Elton John, Sylvester Stallone, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Andre Agassi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Cher, Dean Cain, Owen Wilson, Luol Deng and others have joined in promoting the film.

The Promise, staring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, tells the story of the Armenian Genocide at the outset of World War I.

The late Armenian American billionaire Kirk Kerkorian financed the production of the film.