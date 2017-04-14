Erdogan and Putin hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Anadolu agency reported.

The sides mainly talked about the latest developments in Syria.

In terms of the continuation of the Geneva talks, the Presidents highlighted the implementation of joint efforts.

The issue of the Idlib chemical attack was also on the agenda. Erdogan and Putin highlighted the establishment of a ceasefire in Syria.

They also stressed the need to put more efforts for the complete settlement of the Turkish-Russian relations.