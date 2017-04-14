President Sargsyan meets with President of Moldova Igor Dodon

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in Kyrgyzstan, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session on April 14, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

By the agreement of the Presidents of the EAEU member states, Igor Dodon will take part in the Council session during which it is expected to discuss the issue of providing Moldova with an EAEU observer-state status.

The two Presidents discussed the Armenian-Moldovan cooperation agenda both at bilateral and multilateral formats, by attaching importance to intensifying the dialogue between both countries, developing the partnership in trade-economic and humanitarian fields which, according to them, derives from the interests of both countries and friendly peoples.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Igor Dodon agreed that it is necessary to expand the legal framework, by adding new agreements to already signed over two dozen agreements and contracts between the two countries. In this context they attached importance to boosting inter-parliamentary ties and contacts, holding sessions of inter-governmental commission on trade-economic cooperation.



