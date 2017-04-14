Enhanced control in eggs market ahead of Easter

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition has enhanced control in the market ahead of the Easter.

Gayane Sahakyan – the Commission’s spokesperson, told Armenpress a working group was formed for that purpose, it conducts monitoring in the eggs market with a toughened, daily regime. “We have nearly 20 producers in the eggs market, 4 out of which occupy a leading position”, she said.

Gayane Sahakyan said the control in the market ahead of holidays aims at protecting the interests of consumers and economic entities. “The Commission didn’t reveal violations in terms of price increases from April 7 to 13. Moreover, our examinations allow to state with confidence that the production of local producers is sufficient to meet the growing demands of citizens ahead of Easter”, Sahakyan said.

She informed that if in the beginning of the year the average price of eggs was 59-60 AMD, the results of the monitoring show that today this price is maintained. “We are going to be consistent, and if the Commission realizes unfair competition manifestations, it will definitely take respective measures”, she stated.

Easter will be celebrated on April 16.