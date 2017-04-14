Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session underway in Bishkek

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Supreme Council’s session has kicked off in Bishkek, where the Presidents of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova are taking part.

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said in opening remarks that his country is proceeding with an initiative of improving business conditions within the framework of the EEU.

“Kyrgyzstan is chairing in the EEU executive bodies this year. We suggest creating the best business conditions in EEU framework”, he said.

He mentioned that “wide range of issues” will be discussed during the session, TASS reported.