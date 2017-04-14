Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s Ministry of Infrastructures and Territorial Development told Armenia’s Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies on April 14, as of 11:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles, the Ministry told Armenpress. 



