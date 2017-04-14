Eurasian Economic Union grants observer status to Moldova
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. EEU heads of states approved Chișinău’s request on granting Moldova the status of observer in the union, Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev said on April 14 in Bishkek during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session.
“It was decided to welcome and approve Moldova’s application”, he said, adding the decision on granting Moldova the new status is “approved under the defined procedure”.
