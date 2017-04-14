‘We have an accomplished & strong state structure’ - President Sargsyan congratulates Armenia’s law enforcement on Police Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the Police of Armenia on Police Day, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

“Distinguished Policemen and Veterans,



I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your professional holiday – Police Day.



You are entrusted with the safety and protection of the rights of the citizens of Armenia, with the most important area such as the upholding of public order and the rule of law, and you fulfill your mission with honor.



Fundamental reforms carried out in the area of police work, modernization of technical tools, improvement of the social conditions of the Police workers, strengthening of the Police-society connection have yielded the anticipated results.



Nowadays we have an accomplished and strong state structure which is a reliable partner for the foreign law enforcement bodies, which is able to solve the most complex tasks before it and which enjoys the trust of our citizens.



All this is testified to by the actions of the Police during the last year’s dramatic events when the policemen sacrificing their own selves, fully carried out their professional duties. It was also revealed in the work of the Police during the pre-election campaign and the elections to the National Assembly.



Such level of service attests not only to the high professional and operational preparedness of the Police but also to its moral and psychological deportment.

At the same time, the Police will continue to remain in the center of the society’s scrutiny while any misstep, blunder, especially a violation of law may frustrate the results of the efforts aimed at the modernization of the Police.



I am confident that the Police of the Republic of Armenia will be the first to demonstrate zero tolerance towards any such incident, and will be persistent in bringing the process of reformation to a desirable outcome.



I once again congratulate you on the occasion of the professional holiday and wish you all excellent health and new professional achievements for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia, for the safety and advancement of our people”, the President said in a congratulatory statement.