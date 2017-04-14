Diamond industry issues discussed with Economic Development Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan held a meeting with the representatives of diamond industry within the frames of public-private sector dialogue platform, the Ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Minister said the work with private sector is very important for the Ministry and proposed to discuss the issues faced by the field.

The diamond field representatives discussed with the Minister the prospects on increasing the volumes of raw material, the effectiveness, as well as the opportunities on acquiring alternative raw material.

Minister Karayan proposed the field representatives to examine the prospects on carrying out the sector’s self-management, self-organization and joint activity.