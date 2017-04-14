Armenia attaches great importance to EAEU integration processes: President Sargsyan delivers speech in Bishkek

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia attaches a great importance to boosting the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) cooperation with third countries and key integration units that are ready for real cooperation with the Union, President Serzh Sargsyan said at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session in Bishkek on April 14, reports Armenpress.

“It is already the second year the formation of our common economic space is taking place in the conditions of complex global economic conjuncture, amid the backdrop of reduction of global economic growth rates and geopolitical shocks. All this creates obstacles on the way of our Union’s full establishment on the one hand, and opens new opportunities for further cooperation of our states on the other hand”, the President said, adding that in these circumstances the actions taken and agreed by the EAEU states allow to stabilize the situation in the member states, to demonstrate macroeconomic resilience.

“In 2016 a positive dynamics was realized in Armenia’s GDP, an economic activity was registered in industry, agriculture and services fields. Armenia’s trade turnover with the EAEU countries increased by more than 15%. The export of Armenian products to the EAEU market increased by 65%. Growth was also recorded in trade turnover with third countries”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

President Sargsyan stated that the EAEU states have development goals, and the way to reach them is in innovations in industry, high technology in agriculture, digital economy, renewable energy fields. He said it is necessary to make joint efforts aimed at implementing mutually beneficial cooperation programs.

“We have two major goals. The first one is strengthening the Union from inside, the further liberalization of common economic space through elimination of barriers, as well as ensuring free movement of goods. The second goal concerns increasing the EAEU’s international engagement. These two goals are considered to be complementary, they affect the organization’s effectiveness and international reputation. We attach a great importance to boosting the EAEU cooperation with third countries and key integration units that are ready for real cooperation. In 2016 cooperation issues were developed with Iran, China, India, Egypt and other countries. Armenia is interested in legal implementation of the agreements reached, especially with the Islamic Republic of Iran with which we are linked with pragmatic, mutually beneficial and friendly relations. At this stage we positively assess the mutual partnership between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the European Commission”, Serzh Sargsyan stated.

He expressed hope in near future the roadmap on eliminating 60 barriers, that exist in the Union’s market, as well as are enshrined in the White Book and demand solutions, will be clarified. “Armenia will continue implementing the outlined programs in future to overcome the negative global economic phenomena, to record stable economic growth, by the use of the Union’s integration potential as well”, Armenia’s President said.