Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. According to the information provided by Georgia’s Infrastructures and Territorial Development Ministry, on April 14, as of 14:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, Armenia’s Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies told Armenpress. 



