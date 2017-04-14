Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Soprano Hasmik Papian awarded Gold Medal of culture ministry


YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. People’s Artist of Armenia, soprano Hasmik Papian has been awarded the Gold Medal of Armenia’s Culture Ministry for significant contribution in the development of Armenian and global opera art and on the occasion of her 30th anniversary of her career, the culture ministry told ARMENPRESS.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration