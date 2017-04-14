MFA Armenia advices tourists visiting Egypt not to abandon recreation areas and keep away from crowds

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia advices Armenian tourists visiting Egypt not to abandon recreation areas without necessity, MFA spokesperson Tigran Balayan told “Armenpress”.

- Mr. Balayan, what is the position of the MFA Armenia on the continuous flow of tourists to Egypt following the terror attacks in Alexandria and Tanta on April 9 and the declaration of state of emergency.

- Considering the terrorist attacks on April 9 in the Orthodox churches of Alexandria and Tanta and the declaration of state of emergency for 3 months by the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia advices tourists visiting Egypt