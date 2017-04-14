Zaporozhye regional MPs urge Rada to declare April 24 Remembrance day of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide regional MPs of Zaporozhye have urged the MPs of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to declare April 24 Remembrance day of Armenian Genocide victims.

“Armenpress” reports, citing analitikaua.net, during the 11th session of the regional council of Zaporozhye took a decision to call on the MPs of the Verkhovna Rada to declare April 24 Remembrance day of Armenian Genocide victims.

Deputy Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine in Zaporozhye region Rudolf Hakobyan stated that the heads of all the factions of Zaporozhye regional council have voted in favor of the bill, which speaks about the aspiration to reach historical justice and prevent such crimes in the future.