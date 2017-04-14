Yura Movsisyan urges to watch “The Promise” film

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Former Armenian national football team member and forward at the American “Real Salt Lake” club Yura Movsisyan has urged his friends to watch Armenian Genocide-themed film “The Promise”.

“Armenpress” reports the footballer posted footage on his Facebook page, urging to visit cinema houses on April 21 and to watch “The Promise” film.

“At last the truth about Armenian Genocide is available at cinemas”, Movsisyan said.