Thousands of Christians waiting for Holy Fire in Jerusalem

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of Christians from all over the world, including pilgrims from Armenia, are waiting for the Holy Fire in the streets of Old City (Jerusalem) which is lit at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Great Saturday, or Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter.

“Armenpress” reports the pilgrims come to the Old City starting from early morning. The majority of the believers pass through the Jaffa Gate. Police officers and soldiers are patrolling along the wall. Journalists are allowed to enter the Old City among the first.

The pilgrims come to the tomb of Jesus Christ in the Holy Sepulchre Church with lamps and a package of 33 candles symbolizing the 33 years of Christ’s life.

This year Easter is celebrated by all the branches of Christianity.