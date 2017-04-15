Artsvik Minasyan sees no reason for leaving office of Nature Protection Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia, member of Armenian Revolutionary Federation Artsvik Minasyan sees himself in the new Cabinet and plans to continue running the office of the Minister of Nature Protection, Minasyan told the reporters on April 15.

“I think at the moment there is no reason to insist on the opposite, particularly when currently we hold discussions with the RPA, while this is the sphere of key importance not only for Dashnaktsutyun {ARF}, but also for our partner Republican Party and first of all for the President of the Republic”, “Armenpress” reports Minasyan saying.

Parliamentary elections took place in Armenia on April 2. 4 political forces, Republican Party of Armenia, “Tsarukyan” bloc, “Yelk” bloc and ARF will form the new parliament. The RPA and ARF have already officially announced about their discussions on future cooperation. On the day of the first session of the new parliament the Cabinet will resign. Following that, within 10 days, the President of the Republic will appoint a new Prime Minister who enjoys the support of the majority of the parliamentarians. The Cabinet must be formed within 20 days after the appointment of the Prime Minister. The President will appoint Ministers at the proposal of the PM.