The Armenian star of “Manchester United” – Match TV’s short film about Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian “Match TV” channel has presented a short film about midfielder of Armenia national football team and “Manchester United” club Henrikh Mkhitaryan. “Armenpress” reports the author noted that Mkhitaryan is one of the most important Ambassadors of Armenia in the world, if not the most important. “It can be disputed that Kim Kardashian or Charles Aznavour are figures of larger popularity, but during the parliamentary elections of Armenia some people even voted for the footballer by writing his name on the ballot”, “Armenpress” reports the author saying.

The film refers to the childhood of Mkhitaryan, his father – famous footballer Hamlet Mkhitaryan, the football career development of Mkhitaryan from Yerevan’s “Pyunik” to “Manchester United”. It’s mentioned that Henrikh’s entire family is somehow linked with football. His mother is employed at the Football Federation of Armenia, while sister works at UEFA.