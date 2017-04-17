‘The Fate of The Furious’ breaks global box office opening record

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Fate of the Furious, the eighth and latest installment in the The Fast and the Furious franchise, sped past a global box office record this weekend, Time reported.

The Universal film, starring Vin Diesel and directed by F. Gary Gray, raked in an estimated $532.5 million in its global box office debut, CNN reported. That beats the previous record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which pulled in $529 million across the globe in its opening weekend.

But Furious 8 had an advantage over Force Awakens because its opening included China, which has the second-largest movie market in the world.

A majority of the Furious 8's earnings came from international markets, with about 81% of the box office total coming from outside the United States.