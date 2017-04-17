Erdogan announces readiness to re-introduce death penalty

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. After the release of the constitutional referendum results, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced readiness to re-initiate death penalty in the country, Cumhurriyet reported.

“If the decision on re-introducing death penalty is passed in the Parliament, I will ratify it. If it doesn’t pass, we will hold another referendum on introducing death penalty”, he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in the referendum on Turkey’s constitutional reform package, RT reports.

With most of the ballots opened, over 51 percent of voters have supported expanding the powers of president.

Turkey’s largest cities however, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, voted no.