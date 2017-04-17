Armenia productively cooperates with NATO in peacekeeping field, says NATO official

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is productively cooperating with NATO in strengthening human rights in the Armed Forces, fight against corruption and peacekeeping missions, Andrzej Klimczyk, Political Officer of NATO Liaison Office for South Caucasus said, who took part in the “Armenia-Turkey normalization of relations: Challenges and Prospects” seminar in Tsakhkadzor, organized by the “Civil Accord” NGO. The seminar was held with the assistance of the Embassy of Great Britain in Armenia.

“These directions of cooperation are planned under the NATO-Armenia Individual Partnership Action Plan. Our main goal is conveying NATO standards and positive experience to partner countries”, the NATO official said.

He emphasized that NATO’s cooperation with partner countries is due to the desires of these very counties.

“We have a wider cooperation with Armenia in the peacekeeping field. Armenian peacekeepers are in Afghanistan and Kosovo within the framework of NATO missions”, he said.

He stressed that for instance Azerbaijan isn’t interested in peacekeeping, it is rather interested in decision-making standards on the command level.

“We give the chance to cooperate with NATO to all willing countries. Armenia is a sovereign country and it is the one that decides to what extent to cooperate with NATO or with any other structure”, he said.