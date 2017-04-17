Council of Europe Secretary General urges Turkey to consider future strategy ‘carefully’

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. After Turkey’s constitutional referendum, Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland on Sunday called on the Turkish government to consider its future strategy "carefully”.

“The Turkish electorate has voted on the amendments to the Constitution. In view of the close result the Turkish leadership should consider the next steps carefully. It is of utmost importance to secure the independence of the judiciary in line with the principle of rule of law enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights. The Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a full member, stands ready to support the country in this process”, Jagland said in a statement as reported by the Council of Europe website.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in the referendum on Turkey’s constitutional reform package, RT reports.

With most of the ballots opened, over 51 percent of voters have supported expanding the powers of president.

Turkey’s largest cities however, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, voted no.

The head of Turkey’s Electoral Board has confirmed the result of the referendum, saying the “yes” vote has won.

The final results of the plebiscite on amending the constitution to significantly expand the country’s presidential powers are to be announced in 11 or 12 days, he said.

Erdogan said that unofficial results of the plebiscite showed that around 25 million people said ‘yes’ to the constitutional amendments, beating the ‘no’ vote by 1.3 million.

He called the ‘yes’ vote a historic decision by the Turkish people, expressing hope that it will benefit the country.

"Turkey for the first time in its history has decided with the will of the parliament and its people on such an important change. For the first time in the history of the Republic, we are changing our ruling system through civil politics. That is why it is very significant,” he said.

Turks living abroad have played a major part in the success of the referendum, which will pave the way for one of the most important reforms in the country’s history, Erdogan said.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, president of the Republican People's Party, announced over 1.5 million votes have been counted as ‘yes’ as result of fraud.

After the release of the constitutional referendum results, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced readiness to re-initiate death penalty in the country