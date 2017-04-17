Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Manchester United to offer new contract to Ibrahimovich


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United is planning to offer a new contract to Zlatan Ibrahimovich.

The Mirror reported the English club intends to extend Ibrahimovich’s contract with another year, with an annual salary of 20 million pounds.

Ibrahimovich scored 17 goals in 28 matches of England’s Championship.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration