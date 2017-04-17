Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

All roads/highways open for traffic nationwide


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. As of 10:00, all highways and roads in Armenia are passable, the ministry of emergency situations reported.

According to Georgian authorities the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

 



