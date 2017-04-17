Azerbaijan begins large-scale military exercises

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces began large-scale military exercises.

The Azerbaijani APA reported the goal of the exercises is to check the combat readiness of the Armed Forces, organization of management of the Armed Forces and their partnership during combat operations.

Up to 30 thousand soldiers, more than 250 tanks, over 200 various caliber missile-artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, 25 gunships, UAVs and new radio-electronic reconnaissance devices are involved in the military exercises.

Various modern warfare scenarios will be simulated during the exercise, as well as operations in difficult terrain.