March for Justice to be held in Sydney on Armenian Genocide commemoration day

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian religious, political, cultural and youth organizations of Australia have called on community members to join the April 23 march for justice to commemorate the memory of the 1,5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide in Sydney, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reported.

The participants of the march will reaffirm their promise for reaching justice for their ancestors.

Special buses will transport those willing to take part in the march both inside and outside the city.