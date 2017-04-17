Scattered showers forecast in Yerevan in upcoming days

EREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Overnight April 18 and on April 21 clear weather is forecast in Armenia, the meteorological center of Hydromet Service told ARMENPRESS.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on April 18, 20 and 22 – mostly in northern parts of the country. Rain is also forecast on April 19 throughout the country.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are likely on April 18 and in the evenings of April 20-22 in Yerevan.

Rain is expected on April 19 in the capital as well.