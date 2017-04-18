Today is International Day for Monuments and Sites

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. At the proposal of ICOMOS - International Council on Monuments and Sites, April 18 is celebrated as International Day for Monuments and Sites since 1983.

The aim is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.

The culture ministry of Armenia told ARMENRESS this year the International Day for Monuments and Sites will be marked in Armenia under the title “Armenia’s cultural legacy and sustainable tourism”.

The culture ministry will hold various kinds of events in Armenia and Artsakh in cooperation with different ministries and agencies.

Viewing the cultural legacy as an important economic and social factor, new models of local development are created as result, which contribute to cultural heritage protection and development of cultural tourism.