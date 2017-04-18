Turkey state of emergency to be extended by 3 months

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Council of Turkey decided to extend the state of emergency in the country with another three months.

The state of emergency will be extended from April 19, Turkey’s Vice PM Numan Kurtulmuş said, according to Anadolu.

The decision will come into force after being confirmed by the Parliament.

A state of emergency was declared in Turkey following the July 15 2016 military coup attempt. The 90-day state of emergency was extended two times by the National Security Council, once on October 11, and again on January 3.