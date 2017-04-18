Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Trump congratulates Erdogan on victory in constitutional referendum


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Anadolu reported.

President Trump congratulated Erdogan on the victory in the April 16 constitutional referendum.

The two Presidents discussed the recent developments in Syria. They expressed their commitment to continue the cooperation in fight against the Islamic State terrorist group. 



