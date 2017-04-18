Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Eurasian Economic Union-Iran talks on free trade deal continue


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations over a free trade agreement between Iran and the EEU continue.

Anna Ohanyan, spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments, told ARMENPRESS the talks are in a rather intense phase.

Ohanyan denied media reports saying the Armenian government will ‘step back’ from the idea of creating a free economic zone on the Armenia-Iran border.

“Soon we will witness the signing of the document with the operator of the free economic zone according to the defined procedure”, she added.

 

 



