Mild earthquake registered in Armenia’s Stepanavan town


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS.  The Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that on April 18, at 10:49, an earthquake was registered 18km west from Stepanavan town, the Ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 points at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Dzorashen and Sarapat villages with 3 points.  



