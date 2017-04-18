Mild earthquake registered in Armenia’s Stepanavan town

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that on April 18, at 10:49, an earthquake was registered 18km west from Stepanavan town, the Ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 points at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Dzorashen and Sarapat villages with 3 points.