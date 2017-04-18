Russia, Armenia have serious cooperation in CSTO regardless of who heads the structure – political scientist

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan positively assesses the appointment of Armenia’s Yuri Khachatoruv as CSTO Secretary General, however, according to him, this will not change the situation for Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“Of course, this is not bad, but the situation will not change. Russia and Armenia have a serious cooperation within the CSTO which is not related with the person heading the structure.

The political scientist added that time will come when representatives of other CSTO member states will be appointed as a Secretary General, however, this doesn’t mean that the situation will change for that countries.

Commenting on the fact that the appointment of Armenia’s representative to the post was so prolonged, Iskandaryan said that was not related with Armenia. “It was related to Belarus-Russia relations. Belarus or President Lukashenko use any platform to reach their political goals. Sooner or later the two countries (Belarus and Russia) come to some agreement. This happened also in this case”, he said.

Armenia’s National Security Council Secretary Yuri Khachaturov was appointed CSTO Secretary General. He will assume the post from May 2, 2017.