‘Argentine Wine Week’ series of events launch in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Argentina in Armenia organizes a series of events dedicated to the Argentine wine, reports Armenpress.

A number of ceremonies will be held during ‘Argentine Wine Week’ scheduled on April 17-23 during which people will have a chance to taste various Argentine wines in Yerevan’s best restaurants and wine houses, with major discounts.

Argentina’s Ambassador to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia said a special week is expected since it will include wide range of events compared to last year.

“The main idea of the initiative is to transfer more information on the Argentine culture, wine, sports and other achievements to the Armenian public. Argentina is ranked 5th in the world in the wine-making field, and is 9th in terms of export, therefore, we consider it important to once more show what important role wine plays in the Argentine culture”, the Ambassador told reporters.

He informed that the events were organized not only to present the types of wines, but also they aim at boosting cooperation with Armenia’s private sector, as well as developing tourism.

“We held a number of meetings, talks with the food production organizations and were convinced that the Argentine wine has its own place in Yerevan which is one of the most important tourism centers”, Gonzalo Urriolabeitia said.

Within the frames of events, a training on the features of Argentine wine will be held for the staff of restaurants on April 19, which will be followed by “Argentine dinner” on April 21 and etc.