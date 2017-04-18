Dozens of letters pour in to UN amid fears the belligerent Bülbüloğlu can become UNESCO Director-General

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. A group of public figures, including the first Ombudsman of Armenia Larisa Alaverdyan and environmentalist Karine Danielyan, addressed a letter to the UN Secretary General against Polad Bülbüloğlu, Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Russia, nominated for the post of UNESCO Director General.

In addition to the UN Secretary General, the letter has been sent to all members of UNESCO council, as well as to those countries which have nominated candidates.

Representatives of another 8 countries are nominated for the position.

“Against legal Arbitrariness” NGO president Larisa Alaverdyan said this fact is important not only for the UN Secretary General, but also for other states.

“UNESCO has gained rather great reputation during decades of work, as a champion of cultural, scientific and other values. With this letter, we expect that in no event a leader be elected who is actively struggling against these values”, Alaverdyan said.

According to her, it seems like many are joining in sending the letters, not only organizations but also individuals.

Karine Danielyan, president of the “For Sustainable Human Development” NGO and member of the Public Council, said Azerbaijanis and Turks are putting all efforts in order to enter international structures, especially the UN staff.

“Our organization cooperates with UN structures, and when we go to big events, conferences or discussions, then we always see that the organizer or secretary of the given event is either a Turk or an Azerbaijani. Everywhere, even in case of very little chance, issues are solved in favor of Azerbaijan and to the detriment of Armenia”, Danielyan said. She was sad to mention that Armenia, having a big Diaspora, doesn’t take action in this direction.

Media expert Samvel Martirosyan urged to “bombard” the UN, UNESCO head and member-state offices with letters, in order to strengthen impact.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bülbüloğlu is infamous for his belligerent rhetoric and Anti-Armenianism. In an interview to “Govorit Moskva”, he said the diplomatic ways of settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict proved to be ineffective, therefore Baku is ready to choose the military path. In addition, when Bülbüloğlu served as Culture Minister of Azerbaijan, the Armenian cross-stones were destroyed in Nakhijevan.