A. Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Theatre acquires virtual decorations

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan has acquired virtual decorations, Culture Minister Armen Amiryan told reporters on April 18, Armenpress reports.

“During this year the Opera Theatre will be presented with virtual decorations which is a significant achievement. Heavy and expensive decors will be replaced by virtual ones which are more accessible. This option is very accepted, and many opera theatres lack it”, the Minister said.

The Minister also informed that the Theatre has purchased 5 performances from the European theatres which will be presented soon to the Armenian public.

Commenting on the plan to establish new infrastructures in the Opera building, Amiryan said his plans cannot change. “I should call on our public to change its attitude concerning the infrastructures that we plan to build in the Opera Theatre. It is necessary to review the concept of a restaurant. One must not link it only with food, as it is often said in social networks. I understand that people imagine what they have seen, but we want to form a new culture which still doesn’t exist in our reality, but which our public deserves”, the Minister said, adding that the goal of such programs is not to earn money through a restaurant or adjacent vicinities.

Minister Amiryan said they want to create a beautiful and pleasant atmosphere which will contribute so that people will come to watch a performance with a great pleasure. Money must be earned through performances.