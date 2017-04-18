Caves to be leased aimed at developing tourism in Armenia – Culture Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Culture Ministry announced a leasing competition for caves, as immovable monuments of history and culture, aimed at boosting tourism, Minister Armen Amiryan told reporters on April 18, reports Armenpress.

According to the Minister, all caves and other historical-cultural monuments must be properly maintained if their operation is carried out based on correct rules.

“The caves are leased aimed at developing tourism only”, he said, adding that the caves in Armenia today are in poor condition.

“We have recorded cases when people illegally take money from tourists and allow them to enter the caves, and no one controls this process. Having a clearly defined contracts, we will be able to control and ensure the implementation of further excavations, the scientific works”, he said.

The competition aims at regulating all this.

The applications for the competition must be submitted within 45 days starting from March 28. The caves can be provided for 25 years.