Azerbaijan attempted to usurp Nagorno Karabakh by force - François Fillon refers to April war

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. French presidential hopeful François Fillon is concerned over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, “Armenpress” reports Fillon told Nouvelles d’Armenie.

“In April, 2016 the South Caucasus again flared up for 6 days. Taking advantage of the indifference of the international community, Azerbaijan tried to usurp Nagorno Karabakh by force”, Fillon said.

According to the presidential candidate of France, the citizens of France of Armenian origin are concerned over the situation. “I am also concerned since Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is explosive. It should not be forgotten that the reason of the situation over Nagorno Karabakh is Stalin, who arbitrarily divided the region from Armenia in 1921 and encompassed it into Azerbaijan. Currently there is no other option but a peaceful and lasting solution”, Fillon concluded.

Presidential elections in France will take place on April 23. If none of the candidates receives more than 50% of votes the second stage will be held on May 7. François Fillon with some other candidates is among the favorites.