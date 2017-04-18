Armenian-Argentine trade-economic relations have significant development potential - Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Argentine trade and economic relations are on quite a high level, “Armenpress” reports Ambassador of Argentina to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia told during a press conference.

“As you may know Argentina is one of the main investors in Armenia. There quite a lot of Argentine-Armenian businessmen who do business in Armenia greatly fostering the development of these relations. Armenian-Argentine trade and economic relations are in a phase of a very interesting and dynamic development and indeed, there has been a great tendency of development during the recent years. Argentina always highly appreciates the historical and high political relations with Armenia”, the Ambassador said.

According to him, in the sidelines of trade and economic relations particularly much is done in the sphere of agriculture and works are underway with the committee of tourism to foster mutual visits of tourists.

“Argentina really highly values the relations with Armenia, considering also the large number of Armenian Diaspora in Argentina”, the Ambassador said, adding that the development tendency is visible.