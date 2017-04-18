Defense Army servicemen injured by Azerbaijani fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Defense Army serviceman Tatul Harutyunyan, 1997, received an injury on April 17 at about 18:20 as a result of Azerbaijani shooting in the northern direction of the contact line.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, the injured soldier has been immediately taken to military hospital. His health condition is assessed as critical.

Investigation is underway to find out details.